Boeing Co. [BA] stock Reiterated by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $279

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] gained 1.61% or 3.41 points to close at $215.02 with a heavy trading volume of 14305259 shares. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Boeing Names Independent Advisor to Lead Comprehensive Quality Review.

– Admiral Kirkland Donald to lead in-depth assessment of Boeing commercial quality management system.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today named Admiral Kirkland H. Donald, U.S. Navy (Ret.) as special advisor to Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. The appointment is effective immediately.

The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded 0.66% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, BA reached to a volume of 14305259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $272.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 7.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.35, while it was recorded at 209.58 for the last single week of trading, and 214.32 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Boeing Co. [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co. posted -1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -773.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.