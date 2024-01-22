Baker Hughes Co [BKR] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $38

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] loss -0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $30.70 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Baker Hughes Names Georgia Magno as Chief Legal Officer.

Georgia Magno.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 9749633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Co [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $41.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Co is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 30.91 for the last single week of trading, and 32.86 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baker Hughes Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Co posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 43.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baker Hughes Co [BKR]

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.