Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) and 2 Other Stocks To Watch In Health & Wellness Industry

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (LUDG) experienced a notable 7.94% increase in its stock, closing at $0.255 during the weekend session. Recently, Ludwig (LUDG) made a significant announcement regarding their analysis of genomic mRNA data.

This analysis unveiled differentially expressed genes in patients with bladder, breast, and colon cancer. The newly discovered data has been incorporated into a provisional patent, which was previously filed on September 20, 2022.

Ludwig aims to broaden its sales and marketing approach, reaching consumers and professionals affected by hair loss due to inflammation. NuGenea, their pioneering nutraceutical, scientifically targets mRNA biomarkers like CASP7 and TNF-a linked to inflammation. This groundbreaking formula includes 20 ingredients promoting healthy hair and supporting normal hair growth.

Ludwig’s strategic expansion includes enlightening consumers about NuGenea’s potential benefits for those experiencing hair loss. Collaborating with trichologists and salon experts, LUDG seeks to bring NuGenea’s advantages directly to their clients.

With a focus on direct-to-consumer and direct-to-professional strategies, Ludwig aspires to make a positive impact on individuals battling hair loss associated with inflammation. Ludwig is also investing heavily in research to develop more advanced products that can provide better results for their clients. They are committed to staying at the forefront of hair loss research and developing innovative solutions to tackle the issue.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) jumped 80.56% to $0.065 at Friday’s close. The surge in ETST stock came following the release of its quarterly results.

Earth Science Tech (ETST) on Friday revealed financial results from its record fiscal Q1 2023 report ended June 30, 2023. The company currently focused on the health and wellness industry reported:

Cash: $91,989, which indicates a remarkable 352.63% increase compared to the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, and an impressive 157% increase compared to the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023.

Assets: $2,752,719, reflecting a substantial 759% increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and a modest 2.25% increase compared to the year ended March 31, 2023.

Revenue: $219,934, a significant achievement considering there was no revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This represents a remarkable 353.13% increase compared to the year ended March 31, 2023.

Gross Profit: $148,769, which was also absent in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This indicates an impressive 574.38% increase compared to the year ended March 31, 2023.

Liabilities: $1,263,660, displaying a notable 44.59% decrease compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and a commendable 21.44% decrease compared to the year ended March 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity: $1,489,059, showcasing an extraordinary 175.97% increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and a commendable 37.40% increase compared to the year ended March 31, 2023.

As part of its business highlights, ETST also provided the following information:

In a bid to expand its men’s health sales channels, RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”) launched ViagraMia.com and MySexGummy.com in April 2023. Online telehealth consultations and prescription fulfillment for EDs are available through these platforms.

Shortly after, in May 2023, ETST introduced DocProtocol.com (“DocProtocol”), providing patient-specific protocols to doctors and wellness centers. Most of these protocols are thought to be fulfilled by RxCompound, which was curated by a team of experts in functional medicine.

Not stopping there, RxCompound unveiled ClearUpSkinCare.com in the same month, focusing on developing and distributing medical-grade skincare products.

Exciting news followed in May 2023 when RxCompound received approval for its sterile compounding lab, enabling the sales of sterile injectable prescriptions.

In June 2023, Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”) joined the mix by creating MyOnlineConsultation.com (“MOC”). MOC acts as a patient-to-doctor referral platform, streamlining consultations for compounded prescription medications. RxCompound will play a key role in filling prescriptions related to men’s health, women’s health, hair and skin care, and weight loss, through MOC’s extensive doctor network.

Moreover, ETST has shared the following outlook for the next quarter:

Expand its pharmacy license portfolio by obtaining licenses in additional U.S. states.

ETST will launch DocProtocol, ClearUpSkinCare, and MyOnlineConsultation.

Also, ETST plans to complete the OTCQB uplisting process.

As part of its diversification plan, ETST plans to expand PEAKS.

ETST has made considerable progress over the recent months. It successfully diminished its liabilities to a notable extent, concurrently augmenting its available funds. This convergence of metrics exemplifies the diligent efforts and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the entire ETST staff.

The management displays steadfast dedication to furthering the implementation of the growth strategy. Moreover, its innovative ventures mark significant strides in the field of pharmaceuticals and telehealth, promising enhanced accessibility and specialized solutions for patients.

SomaLogic Operating Co. Inc. (SLGC)

SomaLogic Operating Co. Inc. (SLGC) experienced significant growth in its stock value during the last trading session, closing at $2.29 after a notable 6.02% surge.

This upswing was supported by a trading volume of 614,929 shares, which, though lower than the 30-day average volume of 962,510, still indicates a notable level of investor interest. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock’s value has fluctuated between $1.98 and $5.19, showcasing the company’s dynamic performance.

In a strategic move to enhance its presence in the European market, SomaLogic (SLGC) has partnered with Dante Genomics, a renowned global leader in genomics and precision medicine. This collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive solution for proteomics testing at scale in Europe.

Dante Genomics will serve as the first authorized site for SomaLogic in Italy, utilizing SLGC’s cutting-edge technology in its laboratory to offer proteomics services across the region.

Notably, this collaboration follows SomaLogic’s successful venture with Citogen, the customer services and support unit of the Longwood Group, which established the first authorized site for the company in Spain.

Under this agreement, Citogen provides the 7,000-plex SomaScan Assay and associated data to customers in Southern Europe. This facilitates biological research in diverse disciplines, including clinical research, population health studies, and nutrigenomics. Such partnerships also extend the reach of the SomaScan Platform in Europe, bolstering the company’s presence in the region.

SomaLogic (SLGC)’s recent partnerships with Dante Genomics and other reputable companies worldwide signify its commitment to pioneering advancements in the field of proteomics. With its cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations, the company is poised to make a significant impact on global healthcare and scientific research as well as value for its shareholders.