Top 5 Aftermarket Movers to Watch

Following regular trading hours, aftermarket movers begin trading at 4 PM Eastern Time. Prior to or shortly after the normal session ends, investors trade in after-hours based on news announcements, such as earnings reports. It is common to see a spike in trading volume immediately after the news is released, but it usually dwindles out by the time 6 PM rolls around.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) were up 39.86% at $0.14. KTRA’s stock closed the last session at $0.10, increasing 6.49% or $0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.095 and $0.1096 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 1.58 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 2.0 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -88.22%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 0.10%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -65.48%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -55.09%. The stock has returned -80.37% so far this year.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 16.92%, and 14.35% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.02, with the beta factor poised at 1.15. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) shares were rising 24.78% to trade at $2.82 in after-hours at the last check. HBIO’s stock lost -3.42% to close Tuesday’s session at $2.26. The stock volume remained at 43175.0 shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.11 million shares within the past 50 days. HBIO shares have fallen by -66.32% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -2.59% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -38.08%, while over the past six months, it has shed -60.49%. Further, the company has a current market of $97.41 million and its outstanding shares stood at 41.30 million.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS C sold a fresh place in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO). The institutional investor sold 140.00 shares of the stock in a transaction took place on 10/06/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 9/30/2022, TRITON WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLLC sold approximately 3.5 thousand shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has advanced 15.65% at $0.17 in after-hours trading hours on the last check Tuesday. The stock of SINT gained 1.38% to complete the last trading session at $0.15. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.139 and $0.1574. It traded 9.68 million shares, which was above its daily average of 0.28 million shares over 100 days. SINT’s shares have dropped by -22.02% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -64.11% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.30.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extension—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock is found to be 10.34% volatile for the week, while 14.88% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 24.72M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from the 20-day simple moving average is -47.31%, and its distance from the 50-day simple moving average is -63.15% while it has a distance of -69.30% from the 200-day simple moving average.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is rising on the charts today, up 14.38% to trade at $275.50 at last check in after-hours trading. On Tuesday, shares in Netflix Inc. fell -1.73% to close the day at $240.86. The volume of shares traded was 24.54 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 11.07 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $237.73 and $250.37. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of 10.69. NFLX’s stock has gained 12.40% of its value in the previous five sessions and -1.14% over the past month but has lost -60.02% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $233.29 is above the 200-day moving average of $282.84. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 54.53.

Goldman rated the Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock “a Sell”, with the firm’s price target at $186-$182. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding NFLX shares. According to Atlantic Equities, the stock is “an Overweight,”$283. Atlantic Equities published their figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Other experts at Oppenheimer have the stock’s price target at $325 price; with their rating of the stock as “an Outperform.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, September 19, 2022.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares have gained 12.07% at $0.3446 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s stock added 0.33% to finish the last trading session at $0.31. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.13 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.48 million shares. The shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. have advanced -0.84% in the last five days; however, they have lost -13.18% over the last month. The stock price has shed -46.27% over the last three months and has lost -89.88 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.55.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. ReShape Lifesciences Inc..’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 6.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Oct 04 this organization’s CFO sold 8,293 at the rate of 0.28, making the entire transaction hit $2,329 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 338,670. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06 Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,828 at a price of 0.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $1883.0. This particular insider is now the holder of 346,963 in total.