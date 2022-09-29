5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity precedes the regular market session. Pre-market trading typically takes place between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. EST. As traders and investors prepare for the regular session, they watch the premarket activity to gauge the market’s strength.

Getting a better understanding of premarket:

Stocks premarket movers usually have low volume and liquidity; as a result, bid-ask spreads are large. Several retail brokers offer premarket trading, but it may be limited to certain orders. Generally, direct-access brokers are able to trade pre-market as early as 4:00 a.m. EST on weekdays.

This early in the morning, stocks don’t usually have much action unless there is some news to report. There is limited liquidity because the majority of stocks show only stub quotes.

In this article, we are presenting you the 5 best stocks in premarket movers today to invest in.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares have gained 13.11% at $0.3788 in Thursday’s premarket session. Ideanomics Inc.’s stock added 1.67% to finish the last trading session at $0.33. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7.59 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 4.62 million shares. The shares of Ideanomics Inc. have advanced by -16.28% in the last five days; however, they have lost -47.24% over the last month. The stock price has shed -51.73% over the last three months and has lost -83.58 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 1.55.

ROTH Capital rated the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock “a Neutral”. ROTH Capital’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, April 07, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the IDEX shares. According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the stock is “an Overweight,”$3. Cantor Fitzgerald published their figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, February 11, 2022. Other experts at ROTH Capital have the stock’s price target at $7 price; their rating of the stock is “a Buy.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is soaring on the charts today, down -11.68% to trade at $0.5699 at the last check in premarket trading. On Wednesday, shares in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. rise 7.55% to close the day at $0.65. The volume of shares traded was 24.42 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 2.47 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.54 and $0.83. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.19. PBTS’ stock has lost -61.59% of its value in the previous five sessions and -55.19% over the past month but has gained 23.46% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $1.3696 is above the 200-day moving average of $0.7125. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 36.41.

Currently, this company’s volume is sitting at 24.42 million but has maintained an average daily volume of 2.47M. This stock has generated an average Year to Date volume of $4.7 million, alongside an average 20-day volume of $4.29 million. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amount to 111.85M, simultaneously with a float of 89.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.18 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares were rising 7.30% to trade at $0.2997 in pre-market at last check. AVCT’s stock lost -9.90% to close Wednesday’s session at $0.28. The stock volume remained at 87.82 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 77.41 million shares within the past 50 days. AVCT shares have fallen by -89.84% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 29.61% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 4.45%, while over the past six months, it has shed -73.14%. Further, the company has a current market of $32.64 million and its outstanding shares stood at 94.50 million.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL, INC. bought a fresh place in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT). The institutional investor bought 305.5 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, GROUP ONE TRADING LP bought approximately 170.4 thousand shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 168.5 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has advanced 24.18% at $0.19 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Thursday. The stock of ZVO lost -1.10% to complete the last trading session at $0.15. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.15 and $0.1579. It traded 0.28 million shares, which was below its daily average of 0.7 million shares over 100 days. ZVO’s shares have dropped by -12.07% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -43.33% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.81.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) has a 20-day trading average at $0.2156 and the current price is -93.83% off the 52-week high compared with a 9.29% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $0.3986 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.8518. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 10.08%, which increases to 11.07% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 18.25 to suggest the stock is oversold.

Uxin Limited (UXIN)

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Uxin Limited (UXIN) were up 10.91% at $0.618. UXIN’s stock closed the last session at $0.56, decreasing -1.90% or -$0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.5572 and $0.578 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.54 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 1.02 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -78.97%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -16.72%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -53.95%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 28.09%. The stock has returned -64.73% so far this year.

Looking at the support for the UXIN, a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. JP Morgan stated their Neutral rating for the stock in a research note on October 23, 2019. Credit Suisse coverage for the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock in a research note released on March 12, 2019, offered an Outperform rating with a price target of $7.70. Credit Suisse coverage for the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock in a research note released on March 12, 2019, offered an Outperform rating with a price target of $7.70. JP Morgan was of a view on January 10, 2019, that the stock is Overweight, while Goldman gave the stock a Neutral rating on December 21, 2018. Goldman on their part issued a Buy rating on August 16, 2018.