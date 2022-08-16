The Number Game: Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA), a vacation rental management platform, has issued its second quarter 2022 report. Prices were influenced by double-digit sales increases. VCSA was trading at $5.25 on August 15. The market cap was $1.9 billion.

Sales of VCSA increased 31% year on year to $310 million in the fourth quarter. Gross orders grew 32% year on year to $676 million. In Q2 2021, net income was $10 million, compared to a loss of $20 million.

Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) specializes in IT technologies for the rental industry. The company has developed a platform for monetizing real estate at the cost of tourists and business travelers. On the portal, you may search a database of tens of thousands of homes throughout North and South America. Vacasa collaborates with big aggregators like Airbnb and Booking.com.

Vacasa had a fantastic year last year, and the firm will be operating in a high-demand climate in 2022. VCSA has a busy tourist season (July-August), with thousands of new homeowners signing up. Furthermore, the corporation anticipates a growth in the number of homeowners. Based on the results for the entire year 2022, their number is predicted to increase by 30% over the previous year.

Vacasa’s innovative tailored strategy is responsible for its success in recruiting new homes. The company, in particular, launched a new integrated communication platform and customer relationship management system.

Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) anticipates revenue of $1.16- $1.18 billion in 2022, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from minus $7 million to near-zero. With ongoing favorable market circumstances, the business expects to achieve positive EBITDA in 2023.

VCSA stock has a 5-day range of $2.66 to $5.40, with a total performance of +75.00% over that time period. Meanwhile, during the last month, this stock has moved in a range of $2.43 to $5.40, resulting in a +107.51% change. This stock’s price has risen by +10.53% in the last three months, trading in the $2.38 to $5.40 range.