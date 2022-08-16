5 Best AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

Today’s technology world has been dominated by artificial intelligence in many areas, such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, robotics, and disaster recovery solutions, just to name a few. There is no doubt that automated intelligence will also play a crucial role in the development of blockchain technology, which is the foundation for cryptocurrencies.

Further, AI systems have also played a critical role in preventing COVID-19 from spreading to other parts of the world. From contact tracing to the deployment of robots and drones to responding to urgent needs in hospitals and delivering food, medications, and equipment in hospitals, AI has played a massive role in preventing COVID-19 from spreading.

It has been reported that 44 countries have today joined the AI bandwagon and are drafting their own national AI strategic plans as part of the effort to appropriate AI technology. These countries include India, China, Uganda, Latvia, and the United States, according to a Brookings Institution report published in October.

While AI is blooming day by day it is the best opportunity for investors to invest in AI companies. In this article, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best AI Stocks to invest in.

Palantir Technologies

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) completed the last trading session at $9.91. The price range of the company’s shares was between $9.76 and $10.10. It traded 33.15 million shares, which was below its daily average of 40.58 million shares over 100 days. PLTR’s shares have gained by 0.92% in the last five days, while they have added 9.62% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 8.69. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 74.69.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) stock is found to be 5.22% volatile for the week, while 5.48% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 2.05B. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -1.75%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 4.52% while it has -27.03% from the 200 days simple moving average.

DocuSign

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock closed last session at $75.85, increasing 2.03% or $1.51. Shares of the company fluctuated between $73.60 and $76.26 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 2.42 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 5.18 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 5.15 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -74.37%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 2.06%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -38.07%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -4.19%. The stock has returned -50.20% so far this year.

The Net Income for the most recent full fiscal year, which ended in 2022, was $2.11 billion. This is compared to the prior year, where Net Income was $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, this company’s Operating Cash Flow was $506.47 million for the year, compared to $296.95 million in 01-2021. Capital Expenditures for the year were reported -$61.4 million, compared to -$82.39 million, and Free Cash flow was $445.07 million compared to the prior year’s $214.56 million.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) stock added 0.69% to finish the last trading session at $134.93. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.79 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 5.31 million shares. The shares of International Business Machines Corporation have retreated 1.75% in the last five days; however, they have lost -3.57% over the last month. The stock price has surged 1.00% over the last three months and has lost -1.34 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 2.02.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. International Business Machines Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 57.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Jun 02 this organization’s VP, Controller sold 1,600 at the rate of 139.04, making the entire transaction hit $222,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,062. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,301,536 at a price of 13.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $311.11 million. This insider is now the holder of 22,301,536 in total.

SoundHound AI

On Monday, shares in SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) rise 2.46% to close the day at $3.75. The volume of shares traded was 0.23 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 1.00 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $3.4212 and $3.75. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.07. SOUN’s stock has gained 6.84% of its value in the previous five sessions and 6.53% over the past month but has lost -50.00% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $3.58. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 51.05.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald issued a stock update for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) on July 01, 2022, in which the firm assigned a “Neutral” rating. Wedbush on June 28, 2022, rated the stock at “an Outperform,”. 3 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 3 rates it as a Hold; 2 see it as a buy, while 0 says it is overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -26.59%, while it is 2.34% above and 0.66% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 0.23 million against a 3-month average of 1.00M.

Lemonade

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) stock lost -3.53% to close Monday’s session at $30.89. The stock volume remained at 1.62 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.25 million shares within the past 50 days. LMND shares have fallen by -58.00% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 23.02% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 46.82%, while over the past six months, it has shed 6.52%. Further, the company has a current market of $2.02 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 61.82 million.

THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. bought a fresh place in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND). The institutional investor bought 376.3 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, ERGOTELES LLC bought approximately 340.2 thousand shares of Lemonade Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, ALLEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 232.2 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.