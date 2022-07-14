Time For A Reality Check: Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Stock

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a biotechnology business, was able to create a new test quickly to identify monkeypox. Even this week, the business claimed to have shipped the initial batch of these tests to an unidentified customer outside the United States.

One of the companies that manufacture COVID-19 tests is CODX. The sale of these molecular tests has significantly increased the company’s revenue, which now exceeds $100.5 million. The company’s revenue has decreased by around 3.9 percent over the previous 12 months due to a decline in coronavirus test demand.

The monkey smallpox, which has emerged as a concern in some parts of the world, may now be detected with a new test created by Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). As of yet, neither the firm nor the size of the given batch has been anticipated by the first client.

Let’s just point out that Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) created a new test as quickly as feasible. It took a little over a month to produce the product from idea to completion after the initial research and development for the testing were finished on May 26.

The likelihood is that the test to identify monkeypox will not be as lucrative as the test to identify coronavirus, in part because of how widely the illness has spread. However, the creation of a new product shows that Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is continually looking for fresh market expansion potential.

Additionally, CODX may certainly anticipate a resurgence of interest in COVID-19 testing in the upcoming months. Epidemiological limitations are starting to reappear in certain areas, and scientists are increasingly predicting a fresh wave of the virus in the fall of 2022.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) intends to provide a quarterly report in the first half of August, but it most likely won’t yet include information on the increase in demand for COVID testing and the money made from the sale of tests for monkeypox.

The stock had a gain of 16.73 percent over the previous month, a gain of 4.04 percent over the previous three months, and a loss of -36.44 percent over the previous six months. According to estimates, CODX’s price volatility over the last week was 7.57 percent, while its volatility over the last month was 6.60 percent.