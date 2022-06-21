Consensus Estimates and Trading Data for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

The third-quarter fiscal 2022 report from Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a caravan and caravan dealer, is set to be released this week. Analysts are cautious in their predictions, citing the possibility that the current economic crisis would alter consumer views on vehicle vacations.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) had substantial sales and profit growth throughout the recent quarters, owing to the high demand for motorhomes. However, both in terms of consumer interest and producing capability, the economic environment has shifted.

In the second half of 2022, rising fuel costs, inflation, and the openness of most nations to visitors, for example, may limit interest in vehicle travel in the United States, resulting in a rise in inventories. On the other side, even continuing demand does not exempt WGO from risk, since the company’s supply chain may be disrupted.

As dealer inventories remained low and backorders remained high, Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is expected to achieve additional good sales in the quarter. WGO, on the other hand, is facing the cost pressures that most organizations are facing now in the medium term.

The cost of labor and transportation services, as well as the cost of essential supplies, is increasing. Growing demand, particularly for high-margin RV items, has helped to alleviate the strain in recent quarters. Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is expected to earn $3.01 per share in the third quarter, down from $2.16 a year ago, according to Wall Street analysts. However, analysts predict that the company’s profitability will drop in the next quarters as demand stabilizes.

The only concern is whether Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) can maintain a higher profit margin than before the epidemic. The business then declared a 6 percent profit margin on sales. Since then, the company’s sales structure has shifted slightly, and it now sells more premium products with better profit margins.

However, Wall Street is concerned about the likelihood of a rise in inventory in the face of diminishing demand. Making too many RVs right before a downturn or recession can lower profitability and wipe away much of the company’s profits.