Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Stock Surged 35.19% Today, Here’s Why

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) stock soared 35.19% in the current-market trading session at the price of $6.42 after it teamed up with Disney to commemorate the release of Cheaper by the Dozen.

PIK is an e-commerce apparel subscription box for children that offers mix and match, excellently styled costumes based on customers’ style choices. It provides a surprise pack on a monthly or seasonally basis to the children.

PIK Celebrated “Cheaper by the Dozen”

On 17th March 2022, PIK had joined hands with Disney to commemorate the release of Cheaper by the Dozen. It is a classical movie starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. The film is ready to release on 18th March 2022, live streaming only on Disney+.

The stylists of PIK had curated four different fashion packages featuring cute grab-and-go looks. The parents can help their children hop into these trendy looks to turn their hectic days comfortable. With these KIDPIK’s boxes, families will have a more fun time for their kids to get ready in a second.

The style boxes are purchasable without any subscription at the starting price of US$89.25. Each package comprises seven items of fashion that are well mixed and matched to make multiple adorable looks. The limited-edition boxes with or without shoes are available for purchase and have a fun accessory.

PIK Launched 2k22 Kids’ Clothing Boxes

On 8th February 2022, PIK reported the launch of its latest 2k22 Spring collection. The new collection presents trendy options varying from stylish loungewear and activewear sets to head-to-toe outfits styled for the Spring holidays. The collection highlights flared denim for girls and printed fiber hoodies for boys in the spring layout.

CEO of PIK, Ezra Dabah, commented that their Spring fashion collection is radiant and fun that offers stylish fashion wears for kids. Parents can get a monthly or seasonally subscription to make a Spring closet refresh for their kids. They will deliver skillfully styled and personalized clothes to their doors.