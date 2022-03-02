ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Stock Surged 74.12% Today, Here’s Why           

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) stock soared 74.12% in the current market trading session at the price of $0.41 despite no fundamental development. The last reported news was the increment in its marketing efforts to propel revenue growth.

ECMOHO, based in China, is a leading provider of integrated solutions in the health and fitness sector. The firm sells quality products and famous global brands to Chinese customers. Its offers cutting-edge health supplies, personal healthcare products, nutrition items, domestic healthcare tools, and other healthful products.

MOHO Enhanced Marketing Efforts

On 15th February 2022, MOHO reported expanding its digital marketing efforts to acquire steady and profitable marketing growth. The company joined hands with B2B and B2C enterprises to increase market share, create brands, and improve loyalty and client value.

Recently, MOHO partnered with Vitamin World, under which it will be liable for the sales of VW’s products on major e-commerce websites, T-mall, and JD platforms across China. MOHO will meet the health demands of Chinese customers by delivering VW’s nutritional supplies, premium vitamins, and flavorings at a great value.

Additionally, MOHO has participated in Douyin to engage with the youth audience. By live broadcasting and brief videos, MOHO will benefit from its robust fan base for sharing health care data, promoting national and foreign health brands, and enhancing user engagements.

MOHO Appointed Yuan Fang

Earlier on 6th December 2021, MOHO reported changes in the company’s board of directors. Greg Ye has resigned as the Chair and an independent director. The directing board has chosen Yuan Fang as the company’s Chair and an independent director. All the changes became effective on 1st December 2021.

Mr. Yuan has near ten years of expertise and experience in venture capital investment, investment banking, and operation management. He has been working with Delta Capital since 2014 and has been directing the company’s investments in consumer services and technology areas. Before this role, he has worked in WI Harper Group, SK China Holding, and BNP Paribas.