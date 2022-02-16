HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock Soaring High in Aftermarket, Here’s why.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is a leader in biotherapeutics as it focuses on the development of innovative therapeutics for cancer patients. The company leveraged its diverse portfolio to develop a range of differentiated arenaviral therapies. The company’s pipeline candidates include arenaviral immunotherapies which target prostate cancer and KRAS-mutated cancer. Additionally, it is also developing a treatment for Hepatitis B Virus and HIV.

The price of HOOK stock during regular trading on February 15, 2022, was $1.34 with a gain of 6.35%. At last check in the aftermarket, the stock rocketed by 50%.

HOOK: Events and Happenings

On February 15, 2022, HOOK updated about its entry into a modified partnership and license contract with Gilead to progress the manufacture of an arenaviral immunotherapeutic for HIV. On February 09, 2022, HOOK reported about its management’s participation at the 11th Virtual Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 14 – 18, 2022.

On January 18, 2022, HOOK was informed about preliminary patient dosage by HB-200 along with pembrolizumab for treating HPV16+ squamous cell head and neck cancer. Additionally, Fast Track Designation was granted to the HB-201 and HB-202/HB-201 by the FDA. On January 04, 2022, HOOK announced that its Executives’ presented at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on January 10 – 13, 2022.

On December 03, 2021, HOOK reported about its management’s presence at the Virtual JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on December 6-7, 2021. On November 12, 2021, HOOK reported that its management participated at the Virtual Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference on November 15th – 17, 2021.

HOOK: Key Financials

On November 10, 2021, HOOK released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Some of the significant updates are mentioned below.

Revenue

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was reported to be $3.9 million compared to $4.0 million in the same period of 2020. The company observed a decline in its revenue over the year. The company missed the estimated revenue target by -$1.85 million.

EPS

Basic and diluted net loss per share in third-quarter 2021 was $20.0 million or $0.61 compared to $13.6 million or $0.53 in the same period of 2020. The company observed an incline in net loss over the yearly period. The company missed the analysts’ estimated EPS target by -$0.05.

Conclusion

HOOK stock down-performed by 89% from the past year as globally the companies were facing an economic turmoil due to pandemic. The current market situation is favoring the company’s stock as it announced its collaboration with Gilead. As the earnings release date is nearby, the analysts are expecting a revenue of approximately $3.88 million against EPS of -$0.62.