Buying Robinhood penny stocks now is a smart move:

Increasing inflation has caused investors to seek out penny stocks more frequently. Penny stocks are highly regarded by investors due to their high-profit potential.

Best Robinhood penny stock to buy:

Investing in penny stocks has never been easier than with Robinhood. Especially when penny stocks are breaking out, retail momentum is significant. If you’re not sure where to begin, try Robinhood penny stocks list.

Robinhood hasn’t been the most popular way to trade penny stocks. Despite this, investors and traders alike are attracted by its convenience. In this article, we’ll take a look at Robinhood penny stock list for Robinhood users.

Exela Technologies Inc:

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is -24.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $7.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.44% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are trading at a price close to -61.45% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +92.20% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, XELA’s current price is -91.52% away from a 52-week high. The price is 92.20% above its 52-week low, indicating that it would be worth it to invest if you are going to consider it as one of the best Robinhood penny stocks.

Ebang International Holdings Inc:

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) started the day trading at $1.32 and recorded an intraday high of $1.625. It also recorded an intraday low of $1.31 during Friday’s trading session. Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is less than -80.16% of the average daily trading volume on Friday. The stock’s trading volume on Friday was 5.95 million, which is less than -80.16% of the total average daily trading volume of 5.95 million.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 17.98%, and 15.86% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.17. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

ION Geophysical Corporation:

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) started the day on 02/11/22, with a price decrease of -2.15% at $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5302 and sunk to $0.4901 before settling in for the price of $0.4963 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, io posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$5.35.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) stock is found to be 8.40% volatile for the week, while 19.38% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 28.59M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -28.62%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is -49.74% while it has a distance of -67.72% from the 200 days simple moving average.