Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF) Stock: Next Leg Up

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTC:KOMOF) surged up 11.48% to $0.1170 at close of the weekend session. The volume of KOMOF stock was 916K in contrast with its Average Weekly volume of 535K. KOMOF stock rose after appointing a sales agent.

Where KOMOF has designated the specialist?

Komo is a superior plant-based food organization that creates, fabricates and sells an assortment of plant-based frozen dinners that are consistently generous, fulfilling, and made with healthy fixings. The mission of KOMOF is to assist with making plant-put together suppers a staple with respect to each supper table by sharing our adoration for feel-great food that associates individuals to the planet. KOMOF accepts plant-based eating is the future and – Change can begin with a solitary nibble.

The accomplished plant-based advancement and improvement group at KOMOF reproduces vegetarian forms of generally messy and substantial works of art, with 100 percent plants. KOMOF’s items are sold direct-to-shopper through our eCommerce site and a dissemination organization of on the web and physical staple, accommodation and regular retailer channels.

Komo on Friday declared the appointment of U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales to foster KOMOF’s retail extension all through the United States.

Owens is situated in Denver, Colorado and has more than 21 years of involvement with the normal food sources commercial center, incorporating deals the executives experience with Coconut Bliss, Hero Nutritionals, Salba Corp., and Nature’s Path Foods.

Owens will use her set up connections and frozen channel information to fabricate retail and dispersion networks in the U.S. for KOMOF.

Working intimately with Cornerstone Sales, Ms. Owen will send off an examining program focusing on basic food item chains in the Western U.S. what’s more will create and supervise deals specialist inclusion for retail deals across all districts in the U.S.

The commitment of group at Cornerstone Sales is empowering, who have been instrumental in the accomplishment of KOMOF’s quick retail development.

Owens was previously a US Regional Sales Manager for Nature’s Path, a worldwide brand with yearly deals of $300 million, where she was liable for a long time, from frozen waffles to single serve bars, with many oat items in the middle.

Owens additionally went about as National Sales Manager for Mass Grocery for Coconut Bliss, which made the principal plant based frozen yogurt in 2005.

As indicated by the Good Food Institute, the U.S. retail market for plant-based food varieties is valued at $7 billion, up from $5.5 billion of every 2019, and became 27% in the previous year.

Why the new appointment will matter at KOMOF?

The open door in the United States for plant-based brands is major and KOMOF is eager to have Ms. Owens, who is situated in Colorado, attempting to work out Komo’s development in the US. Ms. Owens’s insight across regular food classifications and contacts in the business will be key for KOMOF’s US strategy.