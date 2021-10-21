Hot drone stocks to bolster your portfolio

Drones are being used in more and more ways by people every day. Have you ever imagined that drones might become part of our lives every day? Today, we will discuss drone stocks to buy to earn profits.

Recent technological advances have created an expanding market for drones. The technology was traditionally used for military purposes, but it has now been made available for commercial uses as well.

There are 372,000 commercial drones and 500,000 non-commercial drones registered with the US Federal Aviation Administration. In 2026, it is estimated that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market may reach 58.4 billion dollars.

At the same time, the demand for commercial drones is also anticipated to grow in the near future. In the near future, drones could play an important role in our daily lives, such as Amazon deliveries and examining telephone poles. Hence, drone stocks seem to have a bright future ahead.

Here are a few best drone stocks that you might want to consider adding to your portfolio if you’re interested.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) shares lost -0.06% to close Wednesday’s session at $92.52. The stock volume remained 83807.0 shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.19 million shares within the past 50 days. AVAV shares have risen by 22.53% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 4.42% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -3.63%, while over the past six months, it has shed -14.73%. Further, the company has a current market of $2.29 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 24.62 million.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.09%, and 2.04% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 2.10, with the beta factor poised at 0.39. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) does about 897.08K shares in volume on a normal day but saw 0.51 million shares change hands in Wednesday trading. The company now has a market cap of $2.85 billion. Its current market price is $22.75, marking a decrease of -0.18% compared to the previous close of $22.79. The 52 week high reached by this stock is $34.11 whilst the lowest price level in 52 weeks is $18.22. The script in recent trading has seen the stock touch a high of $23.03 and a low of $22.56.

Out of a total of 10 brokerages that are currently covering Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) stock, the average recommendation is “Overweight” according to WSJ. 0 equities research analyst has rated the stock with an “Overweight” recommendation, 6 analysts have given this stock a “Buy” recommendation, 4 analysts have recommended that investors “Hold” this stock, and 0 analysts have given this stock a “Sell” rating and 0 suggested “Underweight”. Analysts’ average 1-year price target, among all the brokerages, is $28.60.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PLRTF) closed the last session at $0.4400 after seeing a rise of 7.58%. The stock traded 373.08K shares recently, less than its average daily volume of 619.04K. In addition, the shares have been trading in a range of $0.3600 to $0.4420.