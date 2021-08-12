Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2021

Medications and diagnostic tools are developed by the biotechnology industry to treat health problems.

To obtain FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval, Biotech products usually require a great deal of research and money. Years can elapse before investors learn if a drug under development will be profitable.

Although biotechnology is still in its infancy, according to some analysts. Advances in science have now enabled the treatment and prevention of diseases in ways we could never have imagined. Thus, Biotech Stocks to Buy offers equity investors a variety of investment opportunities. It is usually the case that biotech companies also have strong drug candidates, in addition to making top-tier drugs. The COVID-19 virus has also created multiple opportunities for biotech companies that are developing treatments and vaccines for the virus.

In this industry, which specializes in developing a wide variety of drugs and related technologies, several start-up companies and large corporations are involved.

The Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) went up by 16.09% in Wednesday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $0.84 from the previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session were $5.49, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $7.14. ORPH finished the previous session at $5.22 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 84.45 million.

Wall Street analysts tracking the Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) stock on daily basis. Out of 5 analysts, 1 deeming the stock a Buy, and 0 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 1 recommended that ORPH is a HOLD, while 1 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 2 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 4.00.

With over 3.36 million Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares trading Wednesday and a closing price of $2.08 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 3.36 million. The shares have shown a positive weekly performance of 7.77% and its price on 08/11/21 gain nearly 11.23%. Currently, there are 21.11M common shares owned by the public and among those 21.06M shares have been available to trade.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are trading at a price close to -29.49% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +16.20% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, PSTV’s current price is -61.62% away from a 52-week high. The price is 16.20% above its 52-week low.