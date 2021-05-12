Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI): The Stock Only Smart Investors Should Watch

The communications software and hardware company Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported its first-quarter results. Revenue and operating profit continued to improve. The company’s revenue grew by 7% year over year to $1.8 billion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, software and services reported the best year-on-year growth – plus 15 %.

GAAP earnings per share were $1.41 in the first quarter, and net income was $1.87 per share, up 26 % from the year prior. As a result, Motorola Solutions’ order book increased to $11.3 billion in the third quarter (+8 percent YoY). In light of Motorola Solutions’ strong quarterly results, management decided to increase the buyback program by $ 2 billion, resulting in a total payment of $ 16 billion since July 2011.

Recently, Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a deal with the French police to provide wearable cameras worth $30 million. The order is estimated to be worth $17.5 million and is one of the largest for wearable cameras. A Motorola VB400 camera with a wide field of view and a 1080p lens will now be available to the French police.

Several radios and televisions were also announced, including one for $ 40 million in Tennessee and one for a camera system worth $ 13 million in the UK. A joint project was also confirmed with the Romanian National Police and London Ambulance Service. Therefore, Motorola Solutions is expanding its geographic presence, and the international market can become an important new growth point.

Looking back at the past, we will speculate on whether Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) may shift forward or backwards in the future. The company’s stocks grew by 8.12% in the last five business days and 7.4% in the past 30 days. There was a spike in the stock price of 10.15% in the previous quarter. Overall, the stock’s output increased by 22.63% over the last six months, while annual output gained 54.99%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, the company’s performance has improved by 18.61%.