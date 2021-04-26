Take a peek into FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)’s upside potential

FLIR Systems (FLIR) is a company that develops thermal imagers and optoelectronic systems for military purposes. FLIR also has other strengths that are attractive to defence contractors.

FLIR consented to a contract from the Defense Research Agency in April 2021 to develop a new field uniform. During the first five years of the contract, the corporation will pay $11.2 million, with the option of increasing to $20.5 million.

FLIR is developing a multi-layered fabric that will resist the penetration of chemical and biological agents that threaten human health.

Special mechanical features and chemical impregnations will protect chemical warfare agents, chlorine, viruses, and bacteria. This isn’t your ordinary rubber overalls and gas mask insulating suit. To decrease the risk of infection by the broadest range of dangerous agents encountered on the battlefield or performing other tasks, FLIR will develop fabrics for conventional military clothing. This approach aims to reduce the chances of getting infected or poisoned from accidental contact with pathogens and hazardous chemicals.

These fabrics from FLIR are used for gloves, shoes, and certain clothing items used on deployed American Army units. FLIR’s contract with this manufacturer could have a very large production volume, so the company can earn income from the contract and prove the value of its developments.

Looking back over the record, we’re looking at various forward-looking or backwards-looking FLIR Systems (FLIR) development. FLIR has gained 1.74% in the past five business days and has risen by 8.75% over the past three months. Last quarter, the company’s shares jumped 9.55%. The stock’s output increased 66.95% within the six-month closing period, and the general annual output rose by 53.76%. Compared to the start of the calendar year, the company has now posted a positive 35.87% performance.