Wednesday, March 31, 2021
type here...
Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more

MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience to advertise the game products of XD Network. Moxian, cooperatively with SIHE Media will use their advertising skillset in the targeted regions to promote and market RO Wonderland in Southeast Asia.

XD specializes in gaming research and development, directing animation, and fandom culture. XD Network has also produced and animated social media advertising promotions for Stefanie Sun, the most popular singer in RO Wonderland.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

MOXC Discontinued Potential Merger WithBtab Group, Inc.

Moxian, Inc (MOXC), operates online-to-offline businesses and the digital marketing service provider, had discontinued the potential merger with Btab Group Inc., (BTAB)by mutual decision, as per the regulations stated in terms of the Share Exchange Agreement.

Initiated in 2013, MOXC has branched off in Malaysia and Hong Kong, with subsidiaries providing an online-to-offline integrated platform, and specializes in social media and online marketing.

BTAB was started in 2014 and created holding Company known as BTAB Group of Companies (Btab) Group Inc dealing in e-commerce services and a distribution network, supplying various products to small businesses. Their main location included Sydney Australia and was further diversified in China, UK, and the USA.

The merger agreement was subject to certain conditions, that include adequate due diligence and a private valuation of Btabinc, as well as the consent of investors of the Company and that of the SEC. However, the merger could not take place with MOXC still striving for financial gains two years later.

Conclusion

MOXC operates in the remunerative field of game production as well as social media and online marketing. The growing demand for this lucrative field has proven to anticipate great sales, however, disapproval for merger due to mutual disagreement has halted some of the company’s short-term future goals.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleArmstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

More articles

Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.