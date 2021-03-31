To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience to advertise the game products of XD Network. Moxian, cooperatively with SIHE Media will use their advertising skillset in the targeted regions to promote and market RO Wonderland in Southeast Asia.

XD specializes in gaming research and development, directing animation, and fandom culture. XD Network has also produced and animated social media advertising promotions for Stefanie Sun, the most popular singer in RO Wonderland.

MOXC Discontinued Potential Merger WithBtab Group, Inc.

Moxian, Inc (MOXC), operates online-to-offline businesses and the digital marketing service provider, had discontinued the potential merger with Btab Group Inc., (BTAB)by mutual decision, as per the regulations stated in terms of the Share Exchange Agreement.

Initiated in 2013, MOXC has branched off in Malaysia and Hong Kong, with subsidiaries providing an online-to-offline integrated platform, and specializes in social media and online marketing.

BTAB was started in 2014 and created holding Company known as BTAB Group of Companies (Btab) Group Inc dealing in e-commerce services and a distribution network, supplying various products to small businesses. Their main location included Sydney Australia and was further diversified in China, UK, and the USA.

The merger agreement was subject to certain conditions, that include adequate due diligence and a private valuation of Btabinc, as well as the consent of investors of the Company and that of the SEC. However, the merger could not take place with MOXC still striving for financial gains two years later.

Conclusion

MOXC operates in the remunerative field of game production as well as social media and online marketing. The growing demand for this lucrative field has proven to anticipate great sales, however, disapproval for merger due to mutual disagreement has halted some of the company’s short-term future goals.