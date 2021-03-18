Thursday, March 18, 2021
It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

By Annabelle Farmer

In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant demand for intelligent video surveillance systems.

The Quantum Corporation launched a new architecture last week that consists of architecture to enable large-scale video surveillance networks. Quantum’s architecture makes use of several recent quantum developments, such as the high-speed StorNext file system, with its high rate of data access and ability to analyze data quickly.

Video surveillance systems represent the world’s most significant data generator at present, generating gigabytes. The human race invests a great deal of effort in expanding video surveillance networks. Soon, ultra-high resolution cameras will deliver 10X more video data than they currently do. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is seeking to take a significant share of this enormous market with an “unlimited” budget.

Quantum is developing new approaches to handling the deployment of a system of this type. The use of hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud storage, and modularity constitute the first part of that process. More specifically, the QMCO stock has created a complex modular system for storing the video from one month to one year with 500 to 2000 cameras. The Quantum offering is easy to deploy and flexible, attracting large clients, including government agencies.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has been on a rally, as shown by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. QMCO shares have risen 33.68% over the last 30 days. During the trailing 12 months, the stock moved up 325.68%, outperforming the average stock by 82.46%. Likewise, it has trailed competitors by 99.2%.

