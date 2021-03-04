Thursday, March 4, 2021
A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

By Annabelle Farmer

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on market capitalization, the company had $564.28 million.

Providing engineering services and licensed products based on Atomera MST technology, Atomera has been involved in developing new materials for nano-sized transistors.

Recently, it became clear that Atomera is negotiating with a potential customer who will use MST silicon wafer manufacturing technology. Atomera declined to name the customer but says it has long been one of the world’s major semiconductor suppliers. Only one Atomera contract is in the fourth stage of negotiations, although Atomera already has 25 contracts. In this interaction, there are six phases, resulting in the commercialization of MST plates.

MST (Mears Silicon Technology) is a proprietary process for making semiconductors that combine oxygen molecules in semiconductor layers. Microelectronic components change their properties depending on the materials combined by increasing transistors’ efficiency and performance, for example. Investors are attracted to the business of Atomera when they see the presence of its innovative developments.

A share of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is up 57.05% year-to-date (YTD), and it has declined by -8.90% or -$2.47. However, the stock rose nearly 432.00% in trailing 12-month performance. Stock is up 69.40% in the trailing three months. Its weekly performance is down -17.85% over the shorter term, while its monthly performance is down -22.32%.

