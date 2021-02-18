OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has risen by 115.92% in the last six months. OCUL’s performance this quarter stands at 31.73 percent and its performance in the last month is down by 9.94 percent. Performance for the current week is -6.05%.

Ocular Therapeutix focuses on the development of drugs that treat diseases of the eye. FDA approved a flagship product from Dextenza in 2018. This implant slowly releases the steroid dexamethasone through the tear duct. This drug’s therapeutic properties have also enabled it to be used as long-term pain relief for postoperative inflammatory conditions since 2019. By the end of this year, Ocular Therapeutix hopes to have a drug approved by the FDA to treat chronic eye inflammation due to allergies or allergic conjunctivitis. This will expand the target audience by about 3 million Americans. In total, Ocular Therapeutix expects Dextenza sales in the $50 million range this year. There is a vast market opportunity for Dextenza because Medicare covers about 2 million cataract procedures in the US every year, and adding Dextenza to the plan could become standard practice.

Therapeutix’s development with blockbuster potential may be a new driver for the company. Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is currently developing a therapy to prevent blindness due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Ocular Therapeutix is conducting clinical trials in partnership with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) for their OTX-TKI. The Axitinib inhibitor, an active ingredient in Pfizer’s Inlyta, is packaged in such a casing.

After being injected into AMD patients’ eyes, the shell slowly degrades because it is based on polyethylene glycol. Patients may not observe deterioration for a longer time when the active inhibitor’s effect is prolonged. Ocular Therapeutix is at the same time refining a dose for its therapy. However, it is already known that many patients did not do better when given the inhibitor in the OTX-TKI sheath within six months. During the three-month and six-month checks, the two first volunteers who received the highest dosages achieved good results.

A partnership between Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) has enabled the pharmaceutical giant to extend the blockbuster Eylea’s effectiveness.

Despite Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) triple-digit increase in value recently, it is still a small-cap company. Investors will find it appealing because of this. The advantages of Ocular Therapeutix are that some clients already know its drug, which is among the most sought after in the industry, and XZXa has developed an advanced technology that has the potential to be a blockbuster. Populations in developed countries are getting older, which increases the prevalence of ophthalmic problems. As vision support enhances a person’s quality of life, its commercial potential on the market is tremendous. This is why Ocular Therapeutix’s technological developments have great commercial potential.