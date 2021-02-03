Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days before the event. ‎Experts believe that the price of the shares may rise by about 20% from its current level.‎

There is more to Peloton Interactive (PTON) than just home exercise equipment. The ‎company also offers workout content and subscriptions to that content. During the COVID-‎‎19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, Peloton’s training content subscriptions grew over ‎‎130 percent.‎

In the opinion of Cowen’s analysts, Peloton can grow even further with its audience and ‎earn significant revenue in the future. As a result of that, Cowen on Monday upped its Price ‎Target for Peloton to $175. Peloton’s Q4 report was published a few days after its target ‎price stepped up.‎

As Demand for connected fitness increases and Subscribers grow, Cowen’s thesis suggests ‎that Peloton’s stock could continue its rise. There is a high demand for Peloton, which ‎means that buyers are prepared to wait from 8 to 10 weeks before receiving their ‎simulators. Nevertheless, analysts declare that Peloton trades at a premium compared to ‎comparable subscription-based services. However, Peloton still has growth prospects, so the ‎valuation is justifiable.‎

Now that we have seen this publicly-traded company’s performance, let us review various ‎moving trends for Peloton Interactive (PTON). The stock fell -0.04% over the last week and -‎‎2.63% over the last month. During the last quarter, shares of this organization’s stock rose ‎by 34.04%. Within the last six months, the stock has increased 103.26%, with a full-‎year103.26%. At the time of writing, this stock has a -2.63% gain in year-to-date (YTD) ‎performance.‎