Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

By Annabelle Farmer

Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in a greater than 7% increase in the price of the shares on January 29. ERIC was trading at $12.75 at the time of writing.

The company’s revenue in the fourth quarter was SEK 69.6 billion, or around $8.3 billion. The company outperformed Wall Street’s expectations by about SEK 2 billion. Despite expectations of a decline in earnings, the company earned $0.27 per share. Profitability increased across all segments, and gross margin excluding restructuring costs grew to 40%.

The transition to newer communications technologies has greatly benefited Ericsson (ERIC). Now that telecommunications providers are upgrading, the company is maximizing its 5G connectivity. There are already devices available for 5G that should speed up this process. Additional evidence suggests an increase in demand for high-speed internet globally, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporate fundamentals of Ericsson (ERIC) remain strong in the long run. The company has confirmed further investments in global expansion. There are currently 127 commercial contracts with Ericsson and 79 active networks worldwide.

A significant part of Ericsson’s growth comes from its investments in research and development. As a result, the company has achieved market leadership, as well as improved financial performance.

The rise in ERIC’s stock price Monday saw its performance rise over the last few months. A few metrics can help us understand how the stock has performed so far this year. A 52-week high price of ERIC currently stands at $15.31, which is 16.72% over the stock’s current trading price. Although Ericsson’s (ERIC) trading price is currently -107.32% lower than the 52-week low price of $6.15, this is a positive sign.

