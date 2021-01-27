8×8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for businesses, revealed this week a partnership that could expedite the growth of both companies.

In partnership with Verint, 8×8 will provide cloud-based HR and external contact management applications. Among the new eco-systems,’ target audiences are medium and large businesses in both the United States and abroad.

The two companies offer complementary solutions that can be combined on one platform to provide a robust toolkit. For instance, 8×8 provides cloud communications services for teleconferencing, educational events, meetings, and more. On the other hand, Verint’s portfolio of software products includes analytics for large enterprises, contact centers, government agencies, including organizations whose purpose is to help guide public opinion and develop complex marketing programs.

Managers of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) commend the partnership between 8×8, Inc.(EGHT) and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on the fact that its business relies on accurate retail data. Urban Outfitters’ management believes that the integration of 8×8 and Verint will improve the quality of customer service while adding new possibilities for call center management and operational data collection.