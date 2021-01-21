PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Deal allows Aurora Autonomous Truck Validation

Aurora, a Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving startup with a $10 billion evaluation has entered a partnership with PACCAR Inc (PCAR), to make light, medium and heavy trucks. The company seeks long hauling trucks as the first to be marketed for self-driving capabilities. For this sole purpose, Aurora designed its software for trucking use. Its tech focuses on long hauling rather than the last-mile good delivery and passenger-friendly mobile networks.

Paccar will stay ahead of its rivals Daimler AG and Volvo Ab, which are also in the market for self-driving tech for their long-haul operations. Since time is the key, both Aurora and Paccar are pushing forward with their plan to bring to the market.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

This deal also helped PCAR‎ in a good way as its stock jumped over 9.9% when extended trading for its shares ended. Paccar also announced that with the launch of a new model for its Kenworth T980 and Peterbilt Model 579, both will be integrated with the Aurora Drive software.

Aurora gained Uber Technologies autonomous division last month, which has made Aurora be worth upwards of $10 billion. Aurora currently houses over 1600 employees and collaborates collectively with Carnegie Mellon University to fulfill its robotic goals. Trucks are being considered being fast adopters of the self-driving concept as they follow the same route over and over.