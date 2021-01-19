Square (SQ) Will Continue To Grow?

The Square Inc. (SQ) payment network has been one of the winners of an accelerated transition to non-cash payments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares of the company rose more than 227 percent over the year to $227.75 in trade on January, 15. However, it is doubtful that Square’s development will cease. The business is expanding its ecosystem and becoming more important to both its clients and shareholders.

Currently, Square operates in many financial market fields. Its payment processing services allow credit and debit card transactions to be performed by retailers. The business is also creating its CashApp application, which supports people and enables them to submit and receive non-cash funds.

SQ is increasingly incorporating small lending to the catalog of available resources for retailers and individuals, the opportunity to deal with cryptocurrency, and savings. Square’s list of utilities also covers services for e-commerce. The business thus represents a kind of digital bank that provides various kinds of services, from aggregation to investment.

Square’s benefit is that it lets its clients respond to the fast-growing digital payment space more rapidly. The demand for Square solutions will also rise as the share of digital payments in the world increases.

Around the same time, because of offerings such as direct deposit, loans and the opportunity to invest in shares, services that improve customer participation, CashApp may be one of the most significant growth drivers. Besides, each subscriber’s worth will rise in the long run as users continue to use more features within the app ecosystem.

Square, Inc. (SQ) to $227.75 was down -2.17 percent.