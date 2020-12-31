Thursday, December 31, 2020
type here...
US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
Stock Stories

PayPal (PYPL) Has Potential To Expand As Younger Generation More Dedicated To Digital Payments

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The payment service PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) had a good year thanks to the momentum in e-Commerce in 2020 and expanded the number of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Covid Relief Package Can Stimulate GDP Growth, Goldman Sachs

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The final implementation of a new initiative in the wake of the coronavirus crisis to help the U.S. economy has brought relief to capital...
Read more

US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades on the eve of the New Year holidays. Moreover, when Senator Mitch McConnell blocked an immediate vote to authorize a raise in household payments from $600 to $2000, several consumers decided to take a break with bonuses in the face of confusion.

Data on the amount of crude oil reserves from the EIA was among the interesting macroeconomic statistics released on the day. According to the department, black gold stocks decreased by 6,065 million barrels in the week from December 23 to December 30, although the expected decline was just 2,583 million barrels.

At close of the trading, the broad-market Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.13% to 3,732.04 points (missed the Monday high of 3,735 by 3 points), the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to 30,409.56 points rising 6 points above to its previous high on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite index of high-tech industries finished just 2% below from its high of 12,899 points on Monday. Nasdaq was up 0.36% to 12,870.00 points at session’s end.

Futures for key commodities show mixed dynamics. Gold futures for February 2021 delivery were up 0.60% at $1,891.00 a troy ounce. WTI crude futures for February delivery were up 0.83% at $48.40 a barrel. The EUR/USD currency pair strengthened its position by 0.25% to 1.2253 while the yield on ten-year US government bonds dropped by 0.9 bps to 0.9260%.

Among the favorites of the investors on the day were also the shares of fashion retailer Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) which rose +4.45% to $31.45 missing its 52-week high of $31.65 by 20 cents. Investment firm Guggenheim raised its target price for the company’s shares from $27 to $35 and gave a “Buy” recommendation.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleDynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

More articles

US Equities

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has approved the...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Covid Relief Package Can Stimulate GDP Growth, Goldman Sachs

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The final implementation of a new initiative in the wake of the coronavirus crisis to help the U.S. economy has brought relief to capital...
Read more
Stock Stories

PayPal (PYPL) Has Potential To Expand As Younger Generation More Dedicated To Digital Payments

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The payment service PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) had a good year thanks to the momentum in e-Commerce in 2020 and expanded the number of...
Read more
US Equities

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Reduced This Year’s Loss To 2%, Hepatitis Vaccine Approved In Europe

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has approved the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

U.S. Indices Missed Records Highs With Little Margins

Caleb Clifford - 0
US stock indexes were trading in the green zone on Wednesday, December 30, at the close of trading, with a limited volume of trades...
Read more
Stock Stories

The Dollar Continued Falling Against Fiscal Incentive Package And Brexit Deal

Brandon Evans - 0
On Tuesday, 29 December, the European currency, trading at 1.2223, rose by 0.15 percent against the US dollar. The index of the DXY dollar...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.