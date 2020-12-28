Tuesday, December 29, 2020
PayPal (PYPL) Has Potential To Expand As Younger Generation More Dedicated To Digital Payments

By Annabelle Farmer

The payment service PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) had a good year thanks to the momentum in e-Commerce in 2020 and expanded the number of active accounts significantly. Yet, as the organization expands the ecosystem and reaches new markets, progress will not stop next year.

PayPal raised revenues by 25 percent year-on-year in the third quarter. Now, the number of active accounts is 361 million (plus more than 15 million for the quarter). A rise in the overall amount of payments by 36 percent year on year was also a positive indicator. High user interest in e-Commerce during the pandemic was the reason for the double-digit rise. PayPal Stocks, however, will sustain high growth rates even when the global economy starts to recover in the “physical” world. Every business account is currently performing around 40 transactions per year. This is just a small part of the payments that are usually made by buyers. PayPal is also interested in the fact that account owners often turn to the account for payment.

PayPal revealed this year that it would begin deploying its QR code payment system in stores. For sellers in malls, the business would require some years to introduce its mobile contactless sales system. PayPal is partnering with CVS Health and Nike now. The QR code system can help increase user engagement if it can make its way to more stores.

The list of utilities for its accounts is also growing for PayPal. The business continues to blur the lines between conventional services of banking and digital payment. Recently, PayPal added its users’ ability to invest in cryptocurrencies, began introducing its Venmo mobile app trading services, debit and credit cards connected to the Venmo digital wallet, and added other services, such as a loan product. In reality, PayPal makes its service more accessible to new customers by additional applications, and also allows current users to use the service more frequently.

The expense of adding new customers is now minimized thanks to the existing ecosystem and established infrastructure. This helps the business to boost its profit efficiency. Today, the income of PayPal is rising at an even higher pace than revenues. So, if sales increased by 20 percent for the first nine months of the year, then free cash flow increased by more than 40 percent.

Overall, PayPal already has a customer base of several million, but also retains the ability to expand. A new generation of consumers, more dedicated to digital payments, is rising at the same time.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) share was almost stable on Thursday with a bit loss of -0.33% to close the brief session at $238.64.

