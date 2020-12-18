Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

By Misty Lee

Must read

Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent to $48.36 a barrel, the highest in nine months.

On the other hand, despite likelihood of a rebound in demand in 2021 due to the Covid vaccine, the dollar index (DXY), which tests its evolution against the basket of six benchmark currencies, dropped sharply on the foreign exchange market, by 0.69% to 89.82 points, while the Euro advanced by 0.6% to $1.2279, the highest level since March 2018. The yield on the 10-year T-Bond rose 2 basis points to 0.94 percent on the US government bond market.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

The United States, in reaction to the health crisis, around $3,000 billion in assistance to individuals and companies has already been approved by Congress, including a huge $2,200 billion package passed last March, the CARES Act. However most of the assistance schemes will stop on 31 December, depriving 12 million people of unemployment insurance and also putting an end to loan and rent moratoriums.

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Federal Reserve did not alter its monetary policy, but tried to convince markets that it would retain massive support before the current health problem will be resolved by the U.S. economy. Through at least the end of 2023, the Fed will keep its main interest rates close to zero and will continue its asset purchases at the current rate until the economy is fully recovered.

The Fed also increased its growth estimates marginally, although it’s President, Jerome Powell, said that, despite the hope of a vaccination program that started this week in the United States, uncertainties about the health situation remain.

Powell said the central bank could if necessary; raise its support even more. He added, “We continue to believe that the current policy is appropriate, but we have the flexibility to provide more accommodative measures, and we are aware that circumstances could change.”

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleShares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

More articles

US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.