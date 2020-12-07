NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and approved investors intending to raise$6.0 million by selling 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at a private placement purchase price of $0.70 per share. The private placement termination was scheduled for December 4, 2020, due to customary closing requirements being fulfilled.

For general business needs, the organization plans to use the net profits.

The offer and selling of the above securities are rendered in a non-public offering operation. They have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the relevant state securities regulations. Accordingly, in the United States, shares cannot be re-offered or resold unless through a sufficient declaration of registration or an appropriate exemption from the Securities Act’s registration provisions and the applicable state securities regulations.

In compliance with the Investors Agreement, the Corporation is expected to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission an initial registration statement covering the resale of common stock shares to be sold to investors no later than ten days after December 2, 2020, and to make the best efforts to get the registration statement made valid as soon as possible afterward and in any case, not later than ten days after Dec 2, 2020.