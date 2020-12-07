Monday, December 7, 2020
type here...
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and approved investors intending to raise$6.0 million by selling 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at a private placement purchase price of $0.70 per share. The private placement termination was scheduled for December 4, 2020, due to customary closing requirements being fulfilled.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

For general business needs, the organization plans to use the net profits.

The offer and selling of the above securities are rendered in a non-public offering operation. They have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the relevant state securities regulations. Accordingly, in the United States, shares cannot be re-offered or resold unless through a sufficient declaration of registration or an appropriate exemption from the Securities Act’s registration provisions and the applicable state securities regulations.

In compliance with the Investors Agreement, the Corporation is expected to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission an initial registration statement covering the resale of common stock shares to be sold to investors no later than ten days after December 2, 2020, and to make the best efforts to get the registration statement made valid as soon as possible afterward and in any case, not later than ten days after Dec 2, 2020.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleSpirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

More articles

Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.