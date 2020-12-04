Friday, December 4, 2020
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

By Misty Lee

Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The company is involved in the manufacturing of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technologies used in autonomous vehicles.

McKinsey’s Autonomous Car Industry research indicates that the market for LIDAR sensors will expand by more than 80 percent annually. The use of sensors in related areas will also support the drive.

Another key gainer on the day was Zscaler Inc. (ZS) which rose by 26.45% to conclude the trading at $185.61. According to the investment bank Credit Suisse, the maker of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions has a potential for sustainable development.

Analysts at Credit Suisse recently lifted their recommendation from “Neutral” to “Outperform” for ZS shares and raised their target price from $140 to $160. The COVID-19 crisis has proved to be a more relevant trigger for cloud adoption, according to Credit Suisse, and as many businesses make the transition to the cloud, the trend will continue. More and more companies are seeking to adapt their approach to using information technology, according to research by Credit Suisse. This will ensure long-term growth in sales of related services on a sustained basis.

Zscaler is one of the potential winners of this trend, and the company will be able to achieve steady growth through a differentiated portfolio of solutions. Zscaler stocks have shown an upward trend, confirming the optimistic Wall Street expectations. In 2021, Zscaler plans to continue to grow its market, for which the company has extended its representative network.

The power of Zscaler is the presence of Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) technology, its own analogue of private virtual networks, VPNs. When deploying remote work ecosystems, Zscaler architecture has advantages.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has a greater degree of data security than a VPN, has built-in encryption and protection against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, and the ability to work with various cloud providers.

Previous articleNVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

More articles

Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more

