UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country in the world to approve the use of American Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be available nationwide beginning next week as promised by the UK government.

The FDA, the U.S. Health Authority and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have also received marketing applications submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech. The duo suggested that in their Phase 3 trial, their vaccine candidate ultimately reached 95 percent efficacy and that it displayed no noticeable side effects. By mid-December, the US expects the FDA to give the go-ahead and hopes to begin deliveries immediately. Moreover, Moderna made similar requests with respect to its vaccine candidate, which in the Phase 3 trial was found to be 94.1 percent successful.

According to the Axios website, an FDA advisory committee is expected to meet on December 10 to consider Pfizer/BioNTech’s application and Moderna’s application on December 17. For its part, on Tuesday, the EMA declared that it will hold an extraordinary meeting ‘at the latest’ on 29 December to give its opinion.

In the presentation before the Senate on Tuesday, Powell reiterated that, amid medical advancements in vaccination, the world’s largest economy still had long “difficult” months ahead of it. “We still have a long way to go, we have about 10 million people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic,” he insisted, adding that many small companies were at risk of collapse with the revival of the pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden, who is going to take office on January 20, urged the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to immediately voted on a new emergency aid package in the face of the American economy and society’s being destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic, and told his countrymen that “help is coming.”