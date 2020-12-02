Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more

Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ending at new highs, while the Dow Jones is approaching the highs of last week. The announcement of a meeting Tuesday between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the unveiling of a new bipartisan Senate bill rekindled expectations for a new budget support package.

At the close, the Dow Jones gained 0.63 percent to 29,823 points, after touching 30,083 points at the session peak, above its record last Tuesday (30,046 points). The S&P 500’s large index rose 1.13% to 3,662 points, a new high, and the Nasdaq Composite, rich in stocks in technology and biotech, climbed 1.28% to 12,355 points, a new record there as well.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

In November, with jumps of 11.8% for the DJIA and the Nasdaq and 10.7% for the S&P 500, all three indices had their strongest month since 1987 (in the aftermath of the crash of the same year). All the world stock exchanges expressed this excitement, related to the expectation of solving the health crisis with anti-Covid vaccines as the MSCI World Index jumped 13 percent in November, the highest monthly rise ever achieved.

Amazon revealed on Tuesday that between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, sales of independent retailers on its website had reached 4.8 billion, up more than 60 percent year-on-year. Significant growth news at its platform push the Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) stock to saw a rise of 1.64 percent on Tuesday which brought its shares price to $3220.08 at close of the trading.

According to Adobe Analytics, number of online transactions may have hit $11.4 billion on Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day in history. This year, U.S. customers spent $9 billion on Black Friday, which was already a record for the promotional day after Thanksgiving.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleDeath Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

More articles

US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
US Equities

Oil And Gold Drooped On Thursday, Markets Stimulates On Budget Support Plan

Admin - 0
On Thursday, WTI oil dropped 0.2% to $41.74, while gold dropped 0.7% to $1,861.50 an ounce. Domestic oil inventories for the week ended November...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.