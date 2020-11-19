Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program.

As a manufacturer of parts of deep space transport systems, Teledyne will become one of the beneficiaries of space exploration. In the development of a record-breaking, costly transport system consisting of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Teledyne plays an important role. The LVSA link portion, which allows Orion to be attached to an SLS rocket and provides launch load delivery, separation, and transport of secondary payloads, such as nano-satellites, has been developed and manufactured by Teledyne.

Teledyne received $85 million as part of a new deal with NASA to supply two additional LVSA adapters for the Artemis II and III lunar missions. The first mission is scheduled for 2023 and includes the Orion spacecraft’s flyby of the moon. The Artemis III mission will take place in 2024 if successful, with a landing near the south pole of the moon and a two-person habitable module remaining for a week on the moon surface.

Teledyne, through its division of Teledyne Brown Engineering, is interested in the new moon landing. The business has engineering and technical support agreements for missions and if there are further flights, new contracts will be awarded to Teledyne. If the new U.S. President administration redirects funding for space programs towards tracking the Earth’s atmosphere, the U.S. lunar program will be slowed down.

The demands for heavy rockets will however, increase in the future, and remote earth sensing often requires carriers to launch payloads into space.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) shares were down 0.58 percent on Wednesday and ended the trading session at $391.87 but its day high of $398.68 on the day has just missed the 52-week high of $398.99. Over the last 5 session the stock is up 6.61 percent.