Thursday, November 19, 2020
type here...
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

By Admin

Must read

US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more

The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program.

As a manufacturer of parts of deep space transport systems, Teledyne will become one of the beneficiaries of space exploration. In the development of a record-breaking, costly transport system consisting of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Teledyne plays an important role. The LVSA link portion, which allows Orion to be attached to an SLS rocket and provides launch load delivery, separation, and transport of secondary payloads, such as nano-satellites, has been developed and manufactured by Teledyne.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Teledyne received $85 million as part of a new deal with NASA to supply two additional LVSA adapters for the Artemis II and III lunar missions. The first mission is scheduled for 2023 and includes the Orion spacecraft’s flyby of the moon. The Artemis III mission will take place in 2024 if successful, with a landing near the south pole of the moon and a two-person habitable module remaining for a week on the moon surface.

Teledyne, through its division of Teledyne Brown Engineering, is interested in the new moon landing. The business has engineering and technical support agreements for missions and if there are further flights, new contracts will be awarded to Teledyne. If the new U.S. President administration redirects funding for space programs towards tracking the Earth’s atmosphere, the U.S. lunar program will be slowed down.

The demands for heavy rockets will however, increase in the future, and remote earth sensing often requires carriers to launch payloads into space.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) shares were down 0.58 percent on Wednesday and ended the trading session at $391.87 but its day high of $398.68 on the day has just missed the 52-week high of $398.99. Over the last 5 session the stock is up 6.61 percent.

Previous articleDolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

More articles

US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
US Equities

Trade Desk Shares Soared 26.58 Percent After Analysts Raised Forecast

Brandon Evans - 0
Trade Desk Inc.’s (Nasdaq: TTD) shares jumped 26.58 percent on Friday bringing its price to $819.34 at ring of the bell on the day....
Read more
US Equities

Stocks That Unexpectedly Gained On Friday

Brandon Evans - 0
Friday trading came with a couple of stocks gaining surprisingly, even after making losses or missing estimates. The Federal Reserve’s announcement on Thursday in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

Popular Category