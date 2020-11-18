Thursday, November 19, 2020
type here...
Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

By Admin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

Admin - 0
The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Read more

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing services. The Westminster, Colorado-headquartered company is closely observing the political uncertainty in the United States after the November 3 Presidential elections. Company’s further growth strategy is now somewhat dependent on the final outcome of the exercise, as both Donald Trump and Jo Biden have different priorities and policies related to NASA.

The team of new U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has begun to publish strategic plans for the new administration. The fight against global climate change, which some analysts consider to be a sign of the reallocation of funds from US space program, is also among other priorities.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Although the administration has not yet been established and the official program has not been released, the election program of the Democratic Party suggested a priority in July to finance NASA missions to research the atmosphere of the Earth and the effect of global warming on the environment of the world. Support for this area has been reduced under the administration of Donald Trump, and the main effort has been thrown at the lunar exploration program.

At a conference on November 7, 2020, former Deputy Head of NASA, Lori Garver, said that the Joe Biden administration is likely to make it the space agency’s key task to research the problems of our world. NASA is already waiting for staff rotations and could also reduce resources allocated to the lunar program.

However under Donald Trump’s initiative, the private company SpaceX, as well as a number of other players played a key role in the creation of the moon. Company and government priorities in space are already diverging. It is likely that government agencies’ emphasis on sustainable development is more relevant strategically. Companies would be able to have groundbreaking research programs at the same time.

One way or another, some businesses including MAXR can benefit from two directions in any scenario. Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) was up 9.62 percent on Tuesday to conclude the trading at $27.58 which brought its market capitalization to $1.58 billion.

Previous articleCrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

More articles

Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Stock Stories

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Might Suits Long-Term Investors

Admin - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) rose by 10.98% to $64.99 at ring of the bell on Monday. But shares of the aerospace and defense company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more

Popular Category