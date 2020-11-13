Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

By Admin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Wall Street Closed Seeing Investors Dumping Technology Companies Against Other Sectors

Admin - 0
After a series of fast rises that took the market close to its all-time highs on Monday, Wall Street closed Tuesday in a spread...
Read more
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more
Stock Stories

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Might Suits Long-Term Investors

Admin - 0
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) rose by 10.98% to $64.99 at ring of the bell on Monday. But shares of the aerospace and defense company...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more

Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open in hundreds of Target salesrooms as part of the partnership. Furthermore, Ulta Beauty items can be accessed via the Target.com website.

It is reported that the new stores in Target will be almost ten times smaller in size than the free-standing Ulta Beauty stores. In such shops, however, the business will maintain a high level of customer service and aims to use the key technologies there. The Ulta GLAMlab digital virtual fitting tool, which enables customers to virtually test products, will also be offered to customers in those Ulta Beauty’s mini stores.

Initially, the new concept stores will only open at 100 selected Target locations in 2021, but future collaboration is expected to extend the chain to hundreds of stores.

Customers who buy Ulta Beauty items at an online store on the Target platform will be able to use the wide variety of pick-up and delivery offers provided by the retailer, including, where possible, same-day delivery as well as free delivery or pick-up options.

In reality, Ulta Beauty greatly increases its target audience with this partnership and simplifies access to its products for current and new customers. Furthermore, this approach for Ulta Beauty can be considered a “safety net”. Shopping centers and many freestanding stores were closed during the pandemic, while supermarkets such as Target remained accessible to shoppers. For the reason, Ulta Beauty cannot sustain those losses if the lockdowns are repeated.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stock was worth $248.08 on Thursday with a weekly gain of 15.78%. Over the quarter, stock’s performance rose to 10.05 percent which increased to 23.76 percent in the past six months while that dropped 2.00 percent since beginning of the year.

Previous articleEBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

More articles

Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more
Ticker Update

Is Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Processing Inc Is Gaining Amid Improving Market Conditions?

Admin - 0
Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) concluded Monday trading with an increase of 2.20% to reach $169.89. The professional services developer has gained increased more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

Admin - 0
General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more

Popular Category