Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

By Admin

Must read

US Equities

Trade Desk Shares Soared 26.58 Percent After Analysts Raised Forecast

Brandon Evans - 0
Trade Desk Inc.’s (Nasdaq: TTD) shares jumped 26.58 percent on Friday bringing its price to $819.34 at ring of the bell on the day....
Read more
US Equities

Stocks That Unexpectedly Gained On Friday

Brandon Evans - 0
Friday trading came with a couple of stocks gaining surprisingly, even after making losses or missing estimates. The Federal Reserve’s announcement on Thursday in...
Read more
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more
Stock Stories

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock Soars on ‘Near to End’ COVID-19 Vaccine

Admin - 0
The COVID-19 vaccine succeeds in the final stage trials while Pfizer agrees to make a $60 million equity investment in Homology.  Shares of Pfizer,...
Read more

The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst of growth of more than 35 percent in EBIX shares trading on November 9. The stock was down 3.91 percent at $27.00 on Thursday but the stock added 38.25 percent to its value in past seven days.

Ebix specializes in designing and providing applications and services for the insurance, industrial, medical and education industries. Ebix focuses on the development and implementation of on-demand insurance exchanges in the insurance industry, as well as offering business software applications as a service in customer relationship management, outsourcing management, and risk compliance services.

The financial exchange portfolio of EbixCash is one of the leaders in domestic and international money transfers, foreign exchange, travel, prepaid and gift cards, utility payments, leasing, wealth management solutions and services in Southeast Asia.

EbixCash is also one of the leading travel exchanges in Southeast Asia, with 25 branches and more than 9,800 corporate customers, thanks to its Mercury Travel portfolio.

Ebix sales rose 5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter and nearly 40 percent to $154.3 million. Income diversification, which proved to be a serious competitive advantage during the COVID-19 period, is the reason for the development. In insurance and finance, the company was able to increase its sales and thereby offset the decrease in tourism.

Ebix’s operating income for the third quarter rose 23 percent year-on-year to $31.9 million, diluted earnings per share hit $0.8, and diluted earnings for non-GAAP were $0.93 per share.

A quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share was also announced by Ebix.

Ebix Inc (EBIX) has proven that it can fully operate with the help of a diversified portfolio even during such tough quarters which resulted in closures of several firms.

Previous articleElectric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise
Next articleUlta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

More articles

Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more
Ticker Update

Is Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Processing Inc Is Gaining Amid Improving Market Conditions?

Admin - 0
Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) concluded Monday trading with an increase of 2.20% to reach $169.89. The professional services developer has gained increased more than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more
Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

Admin - 0
General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more
Ticker Update

EBIX Stock Added more Than 35% This Week

Admin - 0
The software service provider Ebix Inc (EBIX) this week announced revenue growth in the third quarter. The news on the day was a catalyst...
Read more

Popular Category