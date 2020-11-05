Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
Stock Stories

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Stock on a Move Following Term Sheet & Top Management Changes

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Stock trading around $31.50 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

For Summit Materials Inc. [SUM], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Summit Materials Inc. surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.22 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

why The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.23

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Charles Schwab Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Range Resources Corporation jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.59 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The...
Read more

The company was quiet for some time now but with new developments the stock is rallying once again.

On October 19, Kaixin Auto Holdings Inc. (KXIN) skyrocketed 257.5% following a gain of 1,270.3% over the past four consecutive trading sessions. And that too with a massive trading volume. At that time, the China-based auto-dealership company confirmed there was no news released to explain the recent volatility.

In an email to MarketWatch, Kaixin Auto Holdings stated that the spike in stock price came as a surprise to people in Kaixin.

After trading as high as $12.28 on Oct. 19, the stock plunged below $3 by Nov. 4. 

However, the stock price is pushing back once again but this time the Chinese auto-dealer is rallying after the company announced today its Binding Term Sheet with Haitaoche Limited and changes in its top management. 

The stock soared in the premarket market above 80% as it opened the day at $5.04 compared to the previous close of $2.77. Currently, KXIN shares have surged up to 33.21% to $3.69 as we write this at 2:02 P.M. EDT. The trading volume is also heavy almost around 41 million.

Term Sheet and Management Changes Sees KXIN Rallying

In a press release, the company announced that under the binding terms and conditions, Haitaoche will merge with a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaixin. 

Haitaoche will continue its business operations as the surviving entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaixin. 

As per the binding agreement, Kaixin will issue a number of ordinary shares of KXIN to the shareholders of Haitaoche, allowing the Haitaoche Shareholders to collectively own 51% of Kaixin’s share capital upon closing of the Merger transaction. 

A Chinese e-commerce firm, Haitaoche strives to become a leading automobile retail platform in China. The company is a big platform for imported automobiles and it plans to expand into electronic vehicles and other business areas.

The Merger will bring Haitaoche’s vehicle sales business to Kaixin as part of the agreement. In addition, after the completion of the Merger, the company will further contribute its other projects to Kaixin. 

The company also made some changes to key positions in top management. The CEO and COO of the company, Chen Ji and Jinfeng Xie have resigned from their positions, respectively. 

While the Board of Directors of Kaixin has appointed Mingjun Lin, the founder of Haitaoche, as the Company’s acting CEO with effect from Nov. 3, 2020. 

Previous articleWall Street Analyst Upgrade TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]. What else is Wall St. saying
Next articleAlbemarle Corporation [ALB] gain 27.92% so far this year. What now?

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] moved up 9.05: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Bill.com Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $108.77 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.36,...
Read more
Industry

why Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.14

Brandon Evans - 0
Smartsheet Inc. jumped around 4.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.79 at the close of the session, up 8.13%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Grubhub Inc. [GRUB] Stock trading around $77.29 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Grubhub Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, down -2.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. price surged by 1.50 percent to reach at $0.24. A sum of 1079315 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Market

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] Is Currently -3.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Darling Ingredients Inc. loss -3.74% or -1.7 points to close at $43.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2889927 shares. The company report...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] moved up 9.05: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Bill.com Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $108.77 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.36,...
Read more
Industry

why Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.14

Brandon Evans - 0
Smartsheet Inc. jumped around 4.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.79 at the close of the session, up 8.13%. The company...
Read more

Popular Category