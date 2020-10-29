Thursday, October 29, 2020
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Joins The Trinity Challenge Followed by Wall Street Price Target of $13

By Caleb Clifford

The analysts of Wall Street are going bullish as they see the stock surging up to 31% based on the potential of the company for breakneck profit growth. 

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) soared up to 10% on Tuesday after Wall Street analysts went bullish on the stock. Followed by the recent price target predicted by Wall Street, the company announced that it has joined Trinity College Cambridge’s “The Trinity Challenge” as a member. 

On Monday, Five Wall Street firms released their coverage on the newly listed public company including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. The company kicked off at $10 on September 30 and has traded under that level since its debut. 

Palantir has received various ratings from analysts and some of the most bullish ratings came from Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Keith Weiss and Jefferies’ Brent Thill. They are seeing the stock price to target the $13 mark surging up to almost 31%. Both the analysts see PLTR as ‘Buy’, while Credit Suisse, RBC, and Goldman Sachs pointed to ‘hold’ the stock. 

Weiss highlighted that Palantir’s growth has positively inflected at about $1 billion run-rate revenue, which is as rare as hens’ teeth in enterprise software. Weiss also added that the investors are not pricing the rising growth and widening profit. 

Goldman Sachs said that the company has found its best fit in the US government, that will help the state organizations including intelligence, military readiness, and counterterrorism. 

However, Merwin from Goldman added that the company will face challenges in the commercial space, given the proliferation of cloud-native database and BI tools. 

The Trinity Challenge 

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has joined as a member of Trinity College Cambridge’s “The Trinity Challenge”. The Foundry technology of the company will be provided to the Trinity Challenge participants via Swiss Re’s ‘Risk Resilience Center’, which is a platform that allows the participants to analyze priorly fragmented data in team space. 

Palantir’s technology will support the participants of the Challenge to meaningfully speed up their research and collaboration efforts. 

Palantir Technologies UK lead, Louis Mosley on being part of this Trinity Challenge said:

“We are delighted to be joining the Trinity Challenge today. Participants are seeking to make use of the most up-to-date information in order to collaborate in delivering critical public health outcomes. This is what Palantir Foundry does best. We are excited our technology will play a role in providing researchers with the tools they need to solve emerging global health challenges in the most effective, reliable, and responsible ways.”

Top firms including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, the Gates Foundation, McKinsey & Company, Swiss Re, and the University of Cambridge are also part of the Trinity Challenge. 

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) being part of this huge enterprise network will aim to create new ideas and tools that will help in addressing the three stages of infectious disease emergencies including identification, response, and recovery.

