Wednesday, October 21, 2020
type here...
FeaturedIndustry

Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Escalates on Merger Agreement with Cytocom

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

Market Analysts see Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Comcast Corporation traded at a low on 10/15/20, posting a -0.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.11. The company...
Read more
Finance

Xylem Inc. [XYL] stock Upgrade by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $85

Caleb Clifford - 0
Xylem Inc. price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Xylem Inc. Declares Fourth...
Read more
Market

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $35

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Children's Place Inc. gained 0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $24.73 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] reaches 9.51B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
The Carlyle Group Inc. gained 1.50% or 0.41 points to close at $27.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1412535 shares. The company...
Read more

Cleveland will combine with Cytocom in an all-stock transaction. 

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) shares are spiking today after it was reported that the company has signed a definitive merger agreement with, a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of immune-modulation, Cytocom, Inc.

Shares of Cleveland soared significantly after the news was made public and the stock price doubled at 10:08 A.M. EDT when CBLI was trading as high as $5.16. The shares price traded above the $5 mark for the first time since December 2014. 

As we write this at 10:42 A.M. EDT, CBLI was trading at $4.16 rising by almost 90%. The stock began today’s trading session at $2.32 and it continues the bullish momentum as the day goes on. 

At the moment, Cleveland is leading the market with the highest trading volume of more than 99 million, way ahead of the second-place stock Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) which has a volume of just over 68 million.

The merger deal will create a single public company as both the biopharmaceutical firms agree to combine their businesses to focus on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies for oncology, inflammation, auto-immune mediated, and infectious disease conditions. 

Both companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction. The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Cleveland stockholders. Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom anticipate the closing of the merger transaction to happen during the first quarter of 2021. 

As per the merger agreement, Cytocom shareholders will have a majority position in the newly combined entity. The parties expect that the combined company will continue to be listed on Nasdaq. The BoDs for the combined company will consist of four and three members selected by Cytocom and Cleveland BioLabs, respectively. The BoDs of both companies have already approved the combination. 

The Chief Scientific Officer of Cleveland BioLabs, Dr. Andrei Gudkov stated:

“This is an exciting day for Cleveland BioLabs and a great opportunity for our stockholders. The merger with Cytocom will allow us to add the strength of our science and bright perspectives associated with Entolimod development in cancer treatment and radiation defense arenas with a string of immunomodulators developed by Cytocom to form a powerful blend of conceptually and scientifically aligned products.”

Cleveland BioLabs believe that the merger with Cytocom is the ideal way to enhance their platform helping the company in its lead drug candidate, Entolimod. 

The combined company will create near-term commercial opportunities in various segments of unmet medical needs. The combined company will target to achieve commercial, clinical, and regulatory milestones over a period of 1- and 1.5-years from the day of the merger. The company will operate as Cytocom, Inc., and work under the leadership of Cytocom’s experienced management team.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gaining to $49. Time to buy?
Next articleFor GoPro Inc. [GPRO], Citigroup sees a drop to $2.50. What next?

More articles

Industry

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Is Currently 4.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Inuvo Inc. gained 4.09% or 0.01 points to close at $0.38 with a heavy trading volume of 7103222 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Salem Media Group Inc. [SALM] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Salem Media Group Inc. closed the trading session at $1.06 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

why Denny’s Corporation [DENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Misty Lee - 0
Denny's Corporation plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.4375 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Market Analysts see JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation traded at a high on 10/20/20, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.30. The...
Read more
Market

Jabil Inc. [JBL] Revenue clocked in at $27.27 billion, down -13.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Jabil Inc. price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend....
Read more
Industry

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Is Currently 4.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Inuvo Inc. gained 4.09% or 0.01 points to close at $0.38 with a heavy trading volume of 7103222 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

AutoNation Inc. [AN] moved up 1.64: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
AutoNation Inc. closed the trading session at $63.03 on 10/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.50, while...
Read more
Companies

why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.66

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company jumped around 0.62 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $79.83 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Market Analysts see JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation traded at a high on 10/20/20, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.30. The...
Read more
Market

Jabil Inc. [JBL] Revenue clocked in at $27.27 billion, down -13.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Jabil Inc. price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend....
Read more

Popular Category