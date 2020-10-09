Friday, October 9, 2020
type here...
FeaturedMarket

MicroVision Inc [MVIS] In a Bullish Breakout Pre-Market

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

Market Analysts see Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Capitol Federal Financial Inc. traded at a high on 10/02/20, posting a 13.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.59....
Read more
Market

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is -29.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Truist Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gaining to $166. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. jumped around 0.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $166.11 at the close of the session, up 0.54%....
Read more
Industry

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] Is Currently 4.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Acadia Realty Trust closed the trading session at $11.13 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.36,...
Read more

MicroVision Inc [NASDAQ: MVIS] has been trading in a bullish channel for weeks, and has spiked in pre-market trading. This follows investor speculation that the company was partnering with STMicroelectronics NV for the launch of LaSAR Augmented-Reality Eyewear. This is a big deal as it would have an effect on the company’s revenues going into the future. It also comes against a backdrop of other positive news that are likely to have a massive impact on this company’s intrinsic value in the long run, and are adding to the upside pressure in this stock at the moment.

Two months ago, the company reported its Q2 results and they pointed to resilience and potential for growth.  For context, the company reported an improvement in its loss position. It reported that in Q2, its earnings per share stood at $0.02 or a net loss of $2.3 million. This is an improvement from a similar quarter in 2019, when the net loss stood at $0.08, or $9 million per share. Its cash position also improved in the quarter from $5.8 million in Q2 of 2019 and $7.8 million in 2020. Commenting on the results, the CEO Sumit Sharma stated that the company would continue to find new ways to unlock value for shareholders. Some of the avenue he stated the company was exploring include potential mergers or sales, strategic investments, and the sale of product verticals.

The company is already making moves to actualize its vision. A few weeks ago, it announced that Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. had approved proposals to increase in the number of shares.  Commenting on these developments, the CEO stated that the company was pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis and the company’s board had agreed to push up the number of authorized shares, and that it was in the best interest of the company.  He added that the company would continue to look into new ways to drive up value, and that shareholder approval of the same was a plus to the business.

Such factors are likely to keep adding to the upside momentum in this stock especially now that there are hopes of a stimulus package. President Trump and the democrats seem to be coming closer that would bailout the economy after a sustained period of weakness due to the pandemic. This could trigger a bull run that could see fundamentally strong stocks rally in the short-term.

About MicroVision Inc

MicroVision Inc is a Picop scanning Technology Company. It is based in Redmond, Washington.

Previous articleVertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] moved up 16.23: Why It’s Important
Next articleHP Inc. [HPQ] Is Currently 0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Market

Goldman Upgrade Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. gained 3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $18.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Market

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] is -43.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Conduent Incorporated gained 2.93% or 0.1 points to close at $3.51 with a heavy trading volume of 1412810 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Market

why CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.83

Brandon Evans - 0
CBRE Group Inc. gained 4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $50.99 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Stock trading around $8.45 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Orion Energy Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $8.45 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] fell -53.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crestwood Equity Partners LP jumped around 1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, up 9.24%....
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Spirit Airlines Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Goldman Upgrade Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Univar Solutions Inc. gained 3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $18.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October...
Read more
Industry

Raymond James slashes price target on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.17 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Stock trading around $8.45 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Orion Energy Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $8.45 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] fell -53.18% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crestwood Equity Partners LP jumped around 1.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, up 9.24%....
Read more

Popular Category