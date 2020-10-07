Wednesday, October 7, 2020
type here...
CompaniesFeatured

Sunworks Stock Escalates in Active Trading as SUNW Wins Q3 Projects Worth $10 Million

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Industry

Cowen lifts Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MNTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed the trading session at $52.48 on 09/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.46,...
Read more
Companies

Equity Residential [EQR] fell -31.92% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Equity Residential traded at a high on 10/02/20, posting a 3.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.09. The results...
Read more
Companies

Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $96

Brandon Evans - 0
Chevron Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

why Mattel Inc. [MAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.88

Misty Lee - 0
Mattel Inc. price surged by 1.88 percent to reach at $0.22. A sum of 2188678 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

The stock is leading the day in trading after it completed a $10 million project for the third quarter that will accelerate its activities and improve market conditions.

The solar power solutions provider for commercial, industrial, and agriculture, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) was trading with a consistent trend during the last month before it took a huge spike by the end of September.

The shares of Sunworks has once again powered the bullish run in today’s trading session as the company announced that it has secured $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects during the third quarter.

The company will be dealing with various projects during Q3 including a modular home site project worth $3.2 million that is based in Northern and Southern California, a $1.8 million project for a large agriculture customer. Moreover, a $1.4 million agriculture project for a new customer, along with sales of Cibao Meat Products with an aggregate amount of $0.7 million.

Shares of Sunworks skyrocketed 64% in the premarket on Wednesday and the trading volume was heavy at 15.3 million shares, making SUNW the second-most active stock ahead of the open.

As we write this at 12:44 P.M. EDT, SUNW was trading high at $4.19 up by nearly $50%. After making a strong move in the premarket the stock opened the trading at $4.59. This was almost double to the closing price of $2.80 in the prior trading session.

Optimistic Next Quarter

The company will be working on its latest project making its strongest quarterly booking activity since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. The sales include 19 existing and new customers and a total of more than 4.4 MW for installation.

The following projects will strengthen Sunworks’ growth during the third quarter and in the upcoming quarter, as most of its ACI sales activities have been delayed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company hopes that its recent project signings will continue the momentum into the fourth quarter.

The Chairman of Board of the company, Chuck Cargile stated that the increased sales activity will position the company in a good place for the next year. He added that the following project deals show the increasing demand for their solar solutions.

Earlier in August, Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) made an agreement with The Peck Company Holdings to be bought by Peck. Cargile highlighted that it is important to carry strong momentum into the next quarter before they finalize their business merger deal with The Peck Company announced previously.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) anticipates this deal with Peck will give them leverage against the combined synergies, helping the company in creating a broader solutions ecosystem having enhanced financial resources and a wider geographical reach. This would benefit the Sunworks’ shareholders, customers, and partners.

Previous articleVeeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $310
Next articleKeefe Bruyette lifts Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Companies

Gabelli & Co Downgrade Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 1.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The...
Read more
Companies

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is -38.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Colony Capital Inc. jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.92 at the close of the session, up 2.10%. Colony...
Read more
Companies

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Stock trading around $11.64 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cushman & Wakefield plc traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 2.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.64....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] Stock trading around $2.55 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Eros STX Global Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Industry

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] gain 20.32% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $22.80 price per share at the time. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp....
Read more
Finance

Market cap of UGI Corporation [UGI] reaches 6.94B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
UGI Corporation surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.80 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Gabelli & Co Downgrade Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 1.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Sysco Corporation [SYY] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Sysco Corporation price surged by 1.78 percent to reach at $1.13. A sum of 3691071 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Eros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] Stock trading around $2.55 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Eros STX Global Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Industry

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] gain 20.32% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $22.80 price per share at the time. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp....
Read more

Popular Category