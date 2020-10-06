Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
FeaturedMarket

Hot Biotech Stocks to Keep an Eye on in October

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Argus Upgrade Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Verizon Communications Inc. gained 0.71% or 0.42 points to close at $59.66 with a heavy trading volume of 10452215 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] moved up 7.73: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ocugen Inc. gained 7.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. Ocugen Inc. represents 135.01 million in...
Read more
Market

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] fell -51.48% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 12.83% on the last trading session, reaching $22.86 price per share at the time. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 42.59...
Read more
Industry

Cowen lifts Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MNTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed the trading session at $52.48 on 09/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.46,...
Read more

The biotech market is one of the most lucrative when one gets in at the right time. These stocks are even more attractive now that the COVID-19 pandemic is weighing in on the world economy. However, biotech stocks carry an elevated level of risk, especially when trials for new treatments fail. It is not uncommon for these stocks to lose over 50% of their value in a single session when such happens. Conversely, when things go right, biotech stocks can give you gains of over 100% in a few hours. At the moment, there are several biotech stocks that are well-positioned for exponential gains despite the market volatility. Some of the top biotech stocks to watch in the short-term are:

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd [NASDAQ: AXGT]

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd is a high potential stock to watch in the short-term. This follows the company’s announcement that it was partnering with Viralgen. Through the partnership, the company would be in a position to leverage the manufacturing capabilities of Viralgen and expand its AAV-based gene therapy programs. The company is also set to make several scientific presentations in October and this is likely to add to the excitement around it all through the month.

Trevena Inc [NASDAQ: TRVN]

Trevena Inc is another high potential stock to watch this month, because it is one of the companies working on a COVID-19 treatment. Back in June, the company announced that it was working together with the Imperial College London for the development of a treatment of lung injuries caused by COVID-19. Lately, the treatment has been featured on several top publications, an indicator that it was becoming more noticeable as a viable treatment option. Given that lung issues are a major cause of death in COVID-19 patients, this treatment could trigger a major rally in this stock in the near-term.

EvoGene Ltd [NASDAQ: EVGN]

EvoGene Ltd is another high potential stock to watch this month. Back in September, the company reported that it had good pre-clinical results from its study of BMC128, a live bacterial product. BMC128 is made in such a way that it treats the immune system with anti-tumor properties. This is a big deal and will play a huge role in the long-term growth of this stock relative to the rest of the market. That’s because once the product is approved and it hits the market, it will have a major impact on the company’s revenues in the long run. The increase in intrinsic value will reflect in the company’s stock value in the long run.

Previous articleHertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] moved down -1.85: Why It’s Important
Next articleDuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Is Currently 2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Market

Market cap of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] reaches 786.60M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 3804638 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

For Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV], JP Morgan sees a rise to $16. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. gained 5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $12.40 price per share at the time. Viavi Solutions Inc. represents 228.20...
Read more
Market

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Stock trading around $36.62 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. gained 2.38% or 0.85 points to close at $36.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4772765 shares. It opened...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $26.98 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.17 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain 40.85% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SciPlay Corporation traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 10.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.31. The results...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] reaches 786.60M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 3804638 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Industry

Tigress Financial slashes price target on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Albertsons Companies Inc. gained 1.16% or 0.16 points to close at $13.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4070054 shares. If we look...
Read more
Finance

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $47

Misty Lee - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation jumped around 0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.24 at the close of the session, up 1.98%. Boston...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $26.98 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.17 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain 40.85% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SciPlay Corporation traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 10.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.31. The results...
Read more

Popular Category