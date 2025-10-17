why Sphere 3D Corp [ANY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Sphere 3D Corp [NASDAQ: ANY] gained 3.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.05 price per share at the time.

Sphere 3D Corp represents 27.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.73 million with the latest information. ANY stock price has been found in the range of $0.9472 to $1.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 882.26K shares, ANY reached a trading volume of 5509237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ANY stock

Sphere 3D Corp [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.13. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 50.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1133, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0837 for Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6914, while it was recorded at 0.9402 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6833 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.36% and a Gross Margin at -51.01%. Sphere 3D Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.43%.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sphere 3D Corp. ( ANY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -39.10%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -36.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sphere 3D Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -43.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sphere 3D Corp’s (ANY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3560000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.69% and a Quick Ratio of 6.69%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sphere 3D Corp posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]

There are presently around $12.78%, or 13.47%% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 0.61 million shares, which is approximately 3.2365%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.49 million in ANY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.19 million in ANY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9554%.