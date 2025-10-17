why Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.00

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [NYSE: REXR] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.66 during the day while it closed the day at $43.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stock has also gained 4.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REXR stock has inclined by 18.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.87% and lost -8.86% year-on date.

The market cap for REXR stock reached $10.21 billion, with 236.67 million shares outstanding and 236.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 4731334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on REXR stock. On October 25, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for REXR shares from 55 to 48.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 66.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.89, while it was recorded at 41.23 for the last single week of trading, and 38.23 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.35% and a Gross Margin at 46.12%. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 33.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. ( REXR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.03%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1211328.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.24% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc go to -0.55%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $112.50%, or 112.62%% of REXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.42 million shares, which is approximately 13.5353%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in REXR stocks shares.