why Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.84

Krispy Kreme Inc [NASDAQ: DNUT] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $3.34 price per share at the time.

Krispy Kreme Inc represents 170.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $571.81 million with the latest information. DNUT stock price has been found in the range of $3.25 to $3.385.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, DNUT reached a trading volume of 4224690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNUT shares is $3.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNUT stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Krispy Kreme Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Krispy Kreme Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNUT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for DNUT stock

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, DNUT shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.79% and a Gross Margin at 14.58%. Krispy Kreme Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.34%.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Krispy Kreme Inc. ( DNUT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -49.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -15.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Krispy Kreme Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -22.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Krispy Kreme Inc’s (DNUT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$21496.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.34% and a Quick Ratio of 0.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Krispy Kreme Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNUT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]

There are presently around $43.98%, or 96.86%% of DNUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNUT stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 10.06 million shares, which is approximately 5.9468%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$84.72 million in DNUT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$74.19 million in DNUT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1825%.