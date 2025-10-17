why Hyperfine Inc [HYPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.42

Hyperfine Inc [NASDAQ: HYPR] slipped around -0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, down -35.45%.

Hyperfine Inc stock is now 42.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYPR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.54 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.22, which means current price is +166.57% above from all time high which was touched on 10/15/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 471.60K shares, HYPR reached a trading volume of 8333883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyperfine Inc [HYPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYPR shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hyperfine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyperfine Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HYPR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has HYPR stock performed recently?

Hyperfine Inc [HYPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.28. With this latest performance, HYPR shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.36% in the past year of trading.

Hyperfine Inc [HYPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.28. With this latest performance, HYPR shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.42, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 1.01 for the last 200 days.

Hyperfine Inc [HYPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyperfine Inc [HYPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -387.38% and a Gross Margin at 45.80%. Hyperfine Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -364.54%.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hyperfine Inc. ( HYPR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -77.26%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -64.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hyperfine Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -112.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hyperfine Inc’s (HYPR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hyperfine Inc (HYPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$354594.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.02% and a Quick Ratio of 4.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hyperfine Inc [HYPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hyperfine Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hyperfine Inc go to 11.36%.

Insider trade positions for Hyperfine Inc [HYPR]

There are presently around $14.29 million, or 15.31% of HYPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3.18 million shares, which is approximately 4.41% of the company. FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 1.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in HYPR stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $1.01 million in HYPR stock with ownership which is approximately 1.65%.