why Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] closed the trading session at $8.52 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.465, while the highest price level was $8.73.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, GNW reached to a volume of 4732151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $5.25, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock. On February 08, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for GNW shares from 7.50 to 5.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.20 for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.08%. Genworth Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.69%.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Genworth Financial Inc. ( GNW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.42%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Genworth Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Genworth Financial Inc’s (GNW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to -2.76%.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $91.85%, or 93.46%% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62.92 million shares, which is approximately 14.4184%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$303.7 million in GNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$184.19 million in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 6.9878%.