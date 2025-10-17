why Chime Financial Inc [CHYM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.71

Chime Financial Inc [NASDAQ: CHYM] plunged by -$1.98 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.58 during the day while it closed the day at $17.54.

The market cap for CHYM stock reached $6.52 billion, with 338.59 million shares outstanding and 184.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CHYM reached a trading volume of 4261423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHYM shares is $34.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Chime Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Chime Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHYM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

Chime Financial Inc [CHYM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.32 for Chime Financial Inc [CHYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.32, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading.

Chime Financial Inc [CHYM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chime Financial Inc [CHYM] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.58% and a Gross Margin at 86.72%. Chime Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83%.

Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chime Financial Inc. ( CHYM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.39%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chime Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -64.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chime Financial Inc’s (CHYM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chime Financial Inc. (CHYM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$669216.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.83% and a Quick Ratio of 4.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chime Financial Inc [CHYM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chime Financial Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHYM.

Chime Financial Inc [CHYM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $79.93%, or 90.68%% of CHYM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.